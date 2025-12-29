Previous
Back at the Cabin by kwind
Photo 4851

Back at the Cabin

We’re back at the cabin for a few nights. We had a beautiful calm crossing, went for a walk and then made a fire and burnt some yard debris.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Suzanne ace
Wow! Enjoy!
December 30th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
It’s the perfect getaway spot for your family. How winderful.
December 30th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Neat shot and POV!
December 30th, 2025  
Louise & Ken
How gorgeous it is there! It hardly looks cold enough for that toasty bonfire!
December 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful and romantic scene, beautifully captured.
December 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great shot...love the way the bonfire is the main focal point
December 30th, 2025  
J A Byrdlip ace
Excellent shot.
December 30th, 2025  
julia ace
Boys love fires..
December 30th, 2025  
