Photo 4852
Friendly Birds
We went for a walk today and came across these tiny little birds that were super friendly. We didn’t even have food and they just came right to us.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
5
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5286
photos
314
followers
134
following
4852
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th December 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
100% cuteness
December 31st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
How thrilling
December 31st, 2025
Simply Amanda
Wow, so sweet!!!
December 31st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What cuties!
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
That's so very sweet!
December 31st, 2025
