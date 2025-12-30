Previous
Friendly Birds by kwind
We went for a walk today and came across these tiny little birds that were super friendly. We didn’t even have food and they just came right to us.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
100% cuteness
December 31st, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
How thrilling
December 31st, 2025  
Simply Amanda
Wow, so sweet!!!
December 31st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What cuties!
December 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
That's so very sweet!
December 31st, 2025  
