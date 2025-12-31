Previous
Happy New Year by kwind
Photo 4853

Happy New Year

We’re at the cabin and about to go to two different parties! It’s amazing how many people are here!!!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
KV ace
Gorgeous shot and such a beautiful place. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous! Happy New Year
January 1st, 2026  
