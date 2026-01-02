Previous
Time to Go Home by kwind
Time to Go Home

After four nights at the cabin, it was time to go home this morning. The water was like glass!
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scenery and light reflections.
January 3rd, 2026  
