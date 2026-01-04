Sign up
Photo 4857
57 + 1 day
If you look closely, you can see my sweet husband. He turned 57 yesterday but I forgot to get a photo. Today we went walking along a beach close to our house!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th January 2026 10:28am
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp and lighting. Happy birthday to your hubby.
January 5th, 2026
