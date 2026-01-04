Previous
57 + 1 day by kwind
57 + 1 day

If you look closely, you can see my sweet husband. He turned 57 yesterday but I forgot to get a photo. Today we went walking along a beach close to our house!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful comp and lighting. Happy birthday to your hubby.
January 5th, 2026  
