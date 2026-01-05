Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4858
Lots of Shells
During our walk yesterday, we found so many empty shells on the beach. I decided to make a collection and take their photo.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5292
photos
313
followers
134
following
1330% complete
View this month »
4851
4852
4853
4854
4855
4856
4857
4858
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th January 2026 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Nice dof!
January 6th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful collection- I love collecting shells!
January 6th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Nice collection
January 6th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Great days finds!!
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close