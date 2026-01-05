Previous
Lots of Shells by kwind
Lots of Shells

During our walk yesterday, we found so many empty shells on the beach. I decided to make a collection and take their photo.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Islandgirl ace
Nice dof!
January 6th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful collection- I love collecting shells!
January 6th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Nice collection
January 6th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Great days finds!!
January 6th, 2026  
