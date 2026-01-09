Previous
Beach walk by kwind
Beach walk

Another shot from our beach walk.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Comorant congregation!
January 10th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Great action capture
January 10th, 2026  
Diane ace
Nice!
January 10th, 2026  
amyK ace
Nice shot; I like the cormorants in the distance
January 10th, 2026  
