RW by kwind
Photo 4863

RW

The store is called RW & Co and my husband’s initials are RW. I made him model the suit we are buying to attend a wedding next month.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very cool!
January 12th, 2026  
*lynn ace
Clever framing and capture! Your handsome husband looks like a model for the store.
January 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh my! So handsome! =)
January 12th, 2026  
