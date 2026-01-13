Previous
Eagle by kwind
Eagle

Spotted this guy in front of our house this morning.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s awesome!
January 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - super shot !
January 13th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Pretty special!
January 13th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Wow!
January 13th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful shot of him on the ground! Usually they are high up in a tree or flying by. I like how he's just sitting there checking out his surroundings & looking good!!
January 13th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
January 13th, 2026  
