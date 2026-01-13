Sign up
Previous
Photo 4864
Eagle
Spotted this guy in front of our house this morning.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
6
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5298
photos
314
followers
134
following
1332% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th January 2026 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Wow, that's awesome!
January 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - super shot !
January 13th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
Pretty special!
January 13th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Wow!
January 13th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful shot of him on the ground! Usually they are high up in a tree or flying by. I like how he's just sitting there checking out his surroundings & looking good!!
January 13th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
January 13th, 2026
