Vancouver Convention Center by kwind
Vancouver Convention Center

A giant globe (plus its reflections) in the lobby of the Vancouver Convention Center. We went to see the boat show!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture, love the reflections. The boat show would have been cool to see.
January 16th, 2026  
