Boat, Bike, Tent by kwind
Photo 4867

Boat, Bike, Tent

We saw this boat at the Vancouver Boat Show the other day. It was my first time ever seeing a pop up tent on the roof of a boat along with a bike!! I wonder how many of these attachments they sold???
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Danette Thompson ace
I’d understand the tent but the bike looks difficult to retrieve!
January 17th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
I was hoping you’d have a picture from the boat show. I’ve never seen a pop up tent attachment on a boat. My aunt and uncle used to live on a boat on Vancouver Island.
January 17th, 2026  
Ian JB ace
Wow very interesting :)
January 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
That's one way to travel. =)
January 17th, 2026  
