Previous
Photo 4867
Boat, Bike, Tent
We saw this boat at the Vancouver Boat Show the other day. It was my first time ever seeing a pop up tent on the roof of a boat along with a bike!! I wonder how many of these attachments they sold???
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5301
photos
314
followers
134
following
1333% complete
4867
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th January 2026 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
I’d understand the tent but the bike looks difficult to retrieve!
January 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
I was hoping you’d have a picture from the boat show. I’ve never seen a pop up tent attachment on a boat. My aunt and uncle used to live on a boat on Vancouver Island.
January 17th, 2026
Ian JB
ace
Wow very interesting :)
January 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
That's one way to travel. =)
January 17th, 2026
