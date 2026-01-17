Sign up
Photo 4868
Photo 4868
January Kayaker
We had a gorgeous day here and at dusk a kayaker went by.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5302
photos
314
followers
134
following
1333% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th January 2026 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Gorgeous layers
January 18th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
A gorgeous scene. That sky!
January 18th, 2026
