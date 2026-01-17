Previous
January Kayaker by kwind
Photo 4868

January Kayaker

We had a gorgeous day here and at dusk a kayaker went by.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Gorgeous layers
January 18th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
A gorgeous scene. That sky!
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact