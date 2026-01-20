Previous
Lifting by kwind
Lifting

Our fog event continued today but it did lift slightly and I spotted some kayakers passing by. Right now, I can not even see the ocean.
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 21st, 2026  
