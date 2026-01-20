Sign up
Lifting
Our fog event continued today but it did lift slightly and I spotted some kayakers passing by. Right now, I can not even see the ocean.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
20th January 2026 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 21st, 2026
