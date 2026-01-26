Previous
Newest Stained Glass by kwind
Photo 4875

Newest Stained Glass

My daughter's latest stained glass creation. She designed this one herself.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact