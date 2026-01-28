Previous
Mexican Wildlife by kwind
Mexican Wildlife

I did not take this photo - my son did! He and my hubby are in Mexico. I didn't get a chance to use my camera today so I'm posting this. Can you see the two animals?? As far as I can tell, only one of them is alive.
KWind

Louise & Ken ace
OMG! I was JUST about to ask if that was a trick question! I love those gorgeous iguana! Everything about that picture says "Mexico!"
January 29th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Glad Louise saw it...I did not. Neat shot!
January 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
Yes, they are fabulous and so are the colours!
January 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This is really cool. I hope they are having a good time
January 29th, 2026  
