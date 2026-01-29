Previous
It Arrived!! by kwind
It Arrived!!

My 2025 yearly photo book journaling my life arrived today! My shelf is getting rather full! You can see my other books in the background.

I use Shutterfly and build the book over the course of the year.
Peter Dulis ace
turn out lovely
January 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful !
January 29th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely composition!
I also use Shutterfly for our photobooks.
January 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
Well done. I am still working on my 2025 photo book. Almost finished editing it.
January 29th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Love the cover of this and what a great idea. I wish I was this organised.
January 29th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
What a beautiful cover! You’re going to need more bookshelves!
January 29th, 2026  
