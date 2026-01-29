Sign up
Previous
Photo 4878
It Arrived!!
My 2025 yearly photo book journaling my life arrived today! My shelf is getting rather full! You can see my other books in the background.
I use Shutterfly and build the book over the course of the year.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
6
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5312
photos
311
followers
134
following
1336% complete
View this month »
4871
4872
4873
4874
4875
4876
4877
4878
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2026 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
turn out lovely
January 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !
January 29th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition!
I also use Shutterfly for our photobooks.
January 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
Well done. I am still working on my 2025 photo book. Almost finished editing it.
January 29th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Love the cover of this and what a great idea. I wish I was this organised.
January 29th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What a beautiful cover! You’re going to need more bookshelves!
January 29th, 2026
