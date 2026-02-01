Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4881
Month of Hearts #1
This is year 12 of my February heart theme. I collect heart images throughout the year.
I found this heart in Italy.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5315
photos
313
followers
134
following
1337% complete
View this month »
4874
4875
4876
4877
4878
4879
4880
4881
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th October 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely start!
February 1st, 2026
Linda Godwin
Great find and super start off of your month of Hearts
February 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
What a very lovely heart!
February 1st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Great start!
February 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Love your month of hearts
February 1st, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful find… it’s going to be a fabulous month…
February 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find - beautiful !
February 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close