Month of Hearts #1 by kwind
Month of Hearts #1

This is year 12 of my February heart theme. I collect heart images throughout the year.

I found this heart in Italy.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely start!
February 1st, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Great find and super start off of your month of Hearts
February 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
What a very lovely heart!
February 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Great start!
February 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Love your month of hearts
February 1st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful find… it’s going to be a fabulous month…
February 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find - beautiful !
February 1st, 2026  
