Month of Hearts #2 by kwind
Photo 4882

Month of Hearts #2

Do you see hearts or lips??? Found this piece of street art in France.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
KV ace
Hearts… I was looking back at some of your photos of Gus when he was a kitten and later when he was a jumping cat… how is he?
February 2nd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
This way round it's hearts :-)
February 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
A very lovely find and capture.
February 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely find !
February 2nd, 2026  
