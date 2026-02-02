Sign up
Previous
Photo 4882
Month of Hearts #2
Do you see hearts or lips??? Found this piece of street art in France.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
4
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5316
photos
313
followers
134
following
1337% complete
4875
4876
4877
4878
4879
4880
4881
4882
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
30th March 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofarts
KV
ace
Hearts… I was looking back at some of your photos of Gus when he was a kitten and later when he was a jumping cat… how is he?
February 2nd, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
This way round it's hearts :-)
February 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
A very lovely find and capture.
February 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely find !
February 2nd, 2026
