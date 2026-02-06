Previous
Month of Hearts #6 by kwind
Photo 4886

Month of Hearts #6

6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Adorable!
February 6th, 2026  
Bill
Nice depth of field.
February 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
Great DOF and cute kitty.
February 6th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
love the placement, focus and I adore the kitty!!!!
February 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact