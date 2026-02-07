Previous
Month of Hearts #7 by kwind
Photo 4887

Month of Hearts #7

Hubby took this of me during our day in Montpellier, France.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
How fabulous to see you with all those hearts :-)
February 7th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
February 7th, 2026  
Lisa Brown ace
great shot. Love this find
February 7th, 2026  
Lin ace
Awesome capture!
February 7th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
February 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great heart find and capture
February 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done hubby - hearts galore !!
February 7th, 2026  
