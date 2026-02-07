Sign up
Photo 4887
Month of Hearts #7
Hubby took this of me during our day in Montpellier, France.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5321
photos
311
followers
133
following
1338% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
30th March 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Diana
ace
How fabulous to see you with all those hearts :-)
February 7th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
February 7th, 2026
Lisa Brown
ace
great shot. Love this find
February 7th, 2026
Lin
ace
Awesome capture!
February 7th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
February 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great heart find and capture
February 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done hubby - hearts galore !!
February 7th, 2026
