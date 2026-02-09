Previous
Month of Hearts #9 by kwind
Month of Hearts #9

Found in Avignon, France this past spring.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Bill
Is it 1967 again. Hope we get as much good music this time around.
February 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
LOL! Great find and sneaky shot! =)
February 9th, 2026  
