Photo 4891
Month of Hearts #11
I love travelling the world but Canada is my home!
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5325
photos
311
followers
133
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
31st January 2026 11:56pm
monthofhearts
Jennifer
ace
Me too and if the UK wasn't mine, I'd probably choose Canada! Love this little flag keyring, the red really pops, it's so cheerful.
February 11th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
February 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very pretty !
February 11th, 2026
