Photo 4892
Month of Hearts #12
Found this while walking the Via dell'Amour (Path of Love) between Riomaggiore and Manarola in the Cinque Terre region of Italy.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
monthofhearts
Corinne
ace
Good find !
February 12th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Creative picture
February 12th, 2026
Kate
ace
Love this leaf heart and the stone texture
February 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
Oh perfect!
February 12th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a great find.
February 12th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Cool heart 💜
February 12th, 2026
