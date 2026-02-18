Previous
Month of Hearts #18 by kwind
Photo 4898

Month of Hearts #18

My sister gave me me this for Christmas.

**It's my parent's 59th wedding anniversary today!!
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Many congratulations to your parents! :-)
February 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very lovely heart and hope they have a wonderful anniversary.
February 18th, 2026  
Kim ace
Pretty! Your sister knows your taste. Happy Anniversary to your parents! 💕
February 18th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Lovely heart necklace
February 18th, 2026  
william wooderson ace
A special occasion indeed! Congratulations to your parents!
February 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely Heart necklace . Happy Anniversary to your parents !
February 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact