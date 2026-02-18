Sign up
Previous
Photo 4898
Month of Hearts #18
My sister gave me me this for Christmas.
**It's my parent's 59th wedding anniversary today!!
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
6
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5332
photos
310
followers
132
following
1341% complete
View this month »
4891
4892
4893
4894
4895
4896
4897
4898
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st February 2026 12:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Annie-Sue
ace
Many congratulations to your parents! :-)
February 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
A very lovely heart and hope they have a wonderful anniversary.
February 18th, 2026
Kim
ace
Pretty! Your sister knows your taste. Happy Anniversary to your parents! 💕
February 18th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Lovely heart necklace
February 18th, 2026
william wooderson
ace
A special occasion indeed! Congratulations to your parents!
February 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely Heart necklace . Happy Anniversary to your parents !
February 18th, 2026
