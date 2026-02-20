Previous
Month of Hearts #20 by kwind
Month of Hearts #20

I found this carved heart box at a local antique store.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beverley
Beautiful carving sooo delicate…beautiful heart…
February 20th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely carving!

Ian
February 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw ! this is so beautiful , such delightful wood carving !
February 20th, 2026  
william wooderson
Nice one! What will you do with it?
February 20th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨
sweet
February 20th, 2026  
Kate
Intricate carving
February 20th, 2026  
Michelle
So pretty
February 20th, 2026  
