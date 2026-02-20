Sign up
Photo 4900
Month of Hearts #20
I found this carved heart box at a local antique store.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
7
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5334
photos
310
followers
132
following
1342% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
31st January 2026 11:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Beverley
ace
Beautiful carving sooo delicate…beautiful heart…
February 20th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely carving!
Ian
February 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! this is so beautiful , such delightful wood carving !
February 20th, 2026
william wooderson
ace
Nice one! What will you do with it?
February 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
February 20th, 2026
Kate
ace
Intricate carving
February 20th, 2026
Michelle
So pretty
February 20th, 2026
