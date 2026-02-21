Sign up
Photo 4901
Month of Hearts #21
Found this in Kotor, Montenegro while in port for the day on a cruise. It's such a beautiful place!!
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
7
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5335
photos
310
followers
132
following
1342% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
17th October 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
February 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
February 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Pretty
February 21st, 2026
Michelle
Pretty grating - this is one of the ports I will be stopping at on a cruise in May, I can't wait!
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful metal work!
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great find !
February 21st, 2026
