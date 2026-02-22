Sign up
Previous
Photo 4902
Month of Hearts #22
This was a very random find! My daughter and I were walking a local trail and came across several hearts attached to tree branches.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5336
photos
310
followers
132
following
1343% complete
View this month »
4895
4896
4897
4898
4899
4900
4901
4902
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Thom Mitchell
ace
Wonder what the "story" is!
February 22nd, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so lovely looking.
February 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Another great find and capture
February 22nd, 2026
