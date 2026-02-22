Previous
Month of Hearts #22 by kwind
This was a very random find! My daughter and I were walking a local trail and came across several hearts attached to tree branches.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

KWind

Thom Mitchell ace
Wonder what the "story" is!
February 22nd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so lovely looking.
February 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Another great find and capture
February 22nd, 2026  
