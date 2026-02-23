Previous
Month of Hearts #23 by kwind
Month of Hearts #23

I was very excited to find this giant heart in Martigue, France. My husband took the shot. It was a tricky one because there was a garbage dumpster right beside me!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Annie-Sue ace
This is really fun!
February 23rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Nice and fun find! You'd never guess about the dumpster, it's a fun pose and shot.
February 23rd, 2026  
