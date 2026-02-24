Previous
Month of Hearts #24 by kwind
Photo 4904

Month of Hearts #24

Heart shaped bread found in Avignon.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oooo delicious... fabulas photo
February 24th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Yummy 😋
February 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact