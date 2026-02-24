Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4904
Month of Hearts #24
Heart shaped bread found in Avignon.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5338
photos
310
followers
132
following
1343% complete
View this month »
4897
4898
4899
4900
4901
4902
4903
4904
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2025 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Beverley
ace
Oooo delicious... fabulas photo
February 24th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Yummy 😋
February 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close