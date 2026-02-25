Sign up
Previous
Photo 4905
Month of Hearts #25
I was quite excited to find these two Ivy hearts at some fancy Villa place in Revello on the Amalfi coast. Unfortunately, the lighting isn’t great and whoever planted that tree in front of them was not thinking about future photo composition.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
View this month
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
14th October 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
LManning (Laura)
ace
Still a fun find!
February 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow! That's some lovely growth of hearts.
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful find !
February 25th, 2026
