Month of Hearts #25 by kwind
Month of Hearts #25


I was quite excited to find these two Ivy hearts at some fancy Villa place in Revello on the Amalfi coast. Unfortunately, the lighting isn’t great and whoever planted that tree in front of them was not thinking about future photo composition.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
LManning (Laura)
Still a fun find!
February 25th, 2026  
Mags
Wow! That's some lovely growth of hearts.
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a delightful find !
February 25th, 2026  
