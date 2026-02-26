Sign up
Photo 4906
Month of Hearts #26
My BIL cooked these at our annual Ruxton Pancake Breakfast that happens every August. Yum!
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Tags
monthofhearts
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks wonderful and delicious.
February 26th, 2026
