Previous
Photo 4908
Month of Hearts #28
It's hard to tell but this colourful art was very large. That's a roll up down of a business.
I can't believe another 28 days of hearts is done!!
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5342
photos
309
followers
131
following
1344% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th April 2025 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Beverley
ace
Super art… looove the hearts… it reminds me of Popye
February 28th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun way to end the month. Great job on all the shots.
February 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😹
February 28th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Great fun way to end your month of hearts. I see a fun bakerman.
February 28th, 2026
