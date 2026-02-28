Previous
Month of Hearts #28 by kwind
Photo 4908

Month of Hearts #28

It's hard to tell but this colourful art was very large. That's a roll up down of a business.

I can't believe another 28 days of hearts is done!!
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super art… looove the hearts… it reminds me of Popye
February 28th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun way to end the month. Great job on all the shots.
February 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😹
February 28th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Great fun way to end your month of hearts. I see a fun bakerman.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact