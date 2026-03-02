Sign up
Photo 4910
Spring is Getting Close
I was out for a walk yesterday and came across this patch of pretty flowers! You can’t see it in this photo, but there was bees buzzing all around.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
5
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5344
photos
309
followers
131
following
1345% complete
4903
4904
4905
4906
4907
4908
4909
4910
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st March 2026 11:52am
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
Glamorous prettiness… clever bee…
March 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous ! - Spring is in the air !! fav
March 2nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful striped inner petals! Crocuses?
March 2nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
March 2nd, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous blooms!
March 2nd, 2026
