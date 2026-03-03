Previous
Sunset Sail by kwind
Photo 4911

Sunset Sail

This fishing boat passed by the house last night heading north. It caught my eye because it's herring season right now and probably 25 boats passed during the day but they were all going in the opposite direction.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Oli Lindenskov
A lovely photo :-)
March 3rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A very thought provoking photograph
March 3rd, 2026  
narayani ace
This is stunning - the colours, the snowy mountains, the composition.
March 3rd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful light and natural colours
March 3rd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I wonder if they know something the others don't. Beautiful shot.
March 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful layers
March 4th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Fabulous
March 4th, 2026  
Taffy ace
Lovely blues throughout the scene.
March 4th, 2026  
