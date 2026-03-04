Sign up
Previous
Photo 4912
Sunny Day
We had another sunny day!! We walked a trail we haven’t been on in a couple of years.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5346
photos
309
followers
131
following
1345% complete
4905
4906
4907
4908
4909
4910
4911
4912
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2026 1:04pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Beautiful lake and reflections of the trees.
March 5th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful blues!
March 5th, 2026
Bill
Beautiful reflection shot. The blue sky sure looks good on the water.
March 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a beautiful scene.
March 5th, 2026
