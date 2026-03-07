Sign up
Previous
Photo 4915
Amsterdam…. I Wish!!
Oh how I wish I was in Amsterdam to see their tulip fields! Instead this was taken at the entrance to our local Superstore grocery store. You can't tell from the photo but they are all in pots ready to be taken home.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5349
photos
309
followers
131
following
1346% complete
View this month »
4908
4909
4910
4911
4912
4913
4914
4915
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th March 2026 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
A superstore indeed with the planting of these gorgeous tulips!
March 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a delightful photograph
March 8th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Beautiful tulips.
March 8th, 2026
Babs
ace
Somebody is going to enjoy them when they take the pots of tulips home.
March 8th, 2026
