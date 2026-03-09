Colour on the Horizon

Previous
Photo 4916

We had a beautiful day here until about 6pm when the wind got up and the clouds appeared. There was even a little hail! I spotted this small rainbow way off in the distance.
9th March 2026

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
*lynn
pretty pastel sky and gorgeous rainbow
March 9th, 2026  
Dorothy
Stunning
March 9th, 2026  
Shutterbug
Nice spotting and capture.
March 9th, 2026  
Babs
Well spotted. A lovely little rainbow peeping through the cloud
March 9th, 2026  
Rick Schies
At the right time, good one
March 9th, 2026  
gloria jones
Great layers with that hint of bonus color
March 9th, 2026  
