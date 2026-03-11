Previous
I was sharing hearts last month so I didn't get a chance to post this orca shot until now. This big guy passed right in front of the house close to the shore on Feb. 17th.
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super capture
March 12th, 2026  
JackieR ace
All on his own???
March 12th, 2026  
Steve ace
excellent!
March 12th, 2026  
eDorre ace
So cool. Love your view
March 12th, 2026  
