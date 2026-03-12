Previous
Eagles by kwind
Photo 4920

Eagles

I looked out the window while making my bed and saw a handful of eagles really close to the house. This usually means there's something dead on the beach and they are feasting. So I got dressed and attempted to sneak down for a closer look. I was unsuccessful as they heard me coming and all but a few took flight. I wasn't anticipating this shot so my settings were a bit off, hence the slightly soft focus. But I know many of you love eagles and thought you might enjoy seeing so many together in one place.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
great! Did you find what they were feasting on?
March 12th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Wow, what a sight!
March 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
this is an amazing photo... awesome
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact