Eagles

I looked out the window while making my bed and saw a handful of eagles really close to the house. This usually means there's something dead on the beach and they are feasting. So I got dressed and attempted to sneak down for a closer look. I was unsuccessful as they heard me coming and all but a few took flight. I wasn't anticipating this shot so my settings were a bit off, hence the slightly soft focus. But I know many of you love eagles and thought you might enjoy seeing so many together in one place.