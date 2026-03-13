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Previous
Photo 4921
Yesterday's Victim
This is what all the eagles were feasting on in yesterday's image.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Oh my- gruesome but that's nature!
March 13th, 2026
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