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Deck Extensions by kwind
Photo 4922

Deck Extensions

We arrived at the cabin last night and today we added 5’6” to the deck. It’s not a huge number but it sure makes the space feel bigger. Come summer, there will be two loungers on the far right side (the one yellow chair will be moved).
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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