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Island Blooms by kwind
Photo 4923

Island Blooms

We’re still at the cabin and I went for a walk today and came across this bush in full color!
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
She is a beauty
March 16th, 2026  
narayani ace
Gorgeous shade of pink
March 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful pink
March 16th, 2026  
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