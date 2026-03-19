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Same Rock as Yesterday by kwind
Photo 4927

Same Rock as Yesterday

Looked outside and there was a big eagle close to the shore and another on the big 'face rock' from yesterday's shot. That's Quadra Island in the background.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful sight and capture
March 19th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture
March 19th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
March 19th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
That is a very handy perch for those amazing birds!
March 19th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looking a bit soggy there! Cool capture.
March 19th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
March 19th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Great capture!
March 19th, 2026  
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