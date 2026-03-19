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Previous
Photo 4927
Same Rock as Yesterday
Looked outside and there was a big eagle close to the shore and another on the big 'face rock' from yesterday's shot. That's Quadra Island in the background.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th March 2026 7:22pm
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful sight and capture
March 19th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Super capture
March 19th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
March 19th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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That is a very handy perch for those amazing birds!
March 19th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Looking a bit soggy there! Cool capture.
March 19th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
March 19th, 2026
Lou Ann
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Great capture!
March 19th, 2026
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