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Face Rock + Rainbow by kwind
Photo 4928

Face Rock + Rainbow

Since my last two images have included our 'face rock' I thought I'd include today with a giant rainbow!! The thing was huge, very bright and probably lasted an hour!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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