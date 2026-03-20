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Previous
Photo 4928
Face Rock + Rainbow
Since my last two images have included our 'face rock' I thought I'd include today with a giant rainbow!! The thing was huge, very bright and probably lasted an hour!
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
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5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
20th March 2026 10:33pm
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