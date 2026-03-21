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Selfie Time by kwind
Photo 4929

Selfie Time

I've been a bit absent the last couple of days because we've had friends staying with us. We went for a hike and came across this new driftwood sculpture at the start of the trail yesterday.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Beverley ace
super selfie... the sculpture looks interesting...
March 22nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Oh man, that is quite amazing, nice pic too
March 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Amazing sculpture and lovely photo of you all
March 22nd, 2026  
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