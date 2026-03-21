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Previous
Photo 4929
Selfie Time
I've been a bit absent the last couple of days because we've had friends staying with us. We went for a hike and came across this new driftwood sculpture at the start of the trail yesterday.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
20th March 2026 10:07am
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Beverley
ace
super selfie... the sculpture looks interesting...
March 22nd, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Oh man, that is quite amazing, nice pic too
March 22nd, 2026
narayani
ace
Amazing sculpture and lovely photo of you all
March 22nd, 2026
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