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Previous
Photo 4930
Charlotte Gave me Flowers
I hosted a mini work reunion the other day. There were ten of us from a school we all worked at almost 30 years ago. We had a great visit. Charlotte, our over the top amazing secretary, brought me tulips because she remembered they were my favorite.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd March 2026 1:42pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
They are gorgeous
March 23rd, 2026
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