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Charlotte Gave me Flowers by kwind
Photo 4930

Charlotte Gave me Flowers

I hosted a mini work reunion the other day. There were ten of us from a school we all worked at almost 30 years ago. We had a great visit. Charlotte, our over the top amazing secretary, brought me tulips because she remembered they were my favorite.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They are gorgeous
March 23rd, 2026  
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