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Photo 4931
Us
No photos today next this one of my husband, daughter and myself.
No need to comment.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5365
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309
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131
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1350% complete
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Photo Details
Views
4
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365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd March 2026 4:14pm
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