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Previous
Photo 4934
Bird Bath Gift
We made it to the cabin today and brought with us a birdbath, which was gifted by my aunt and uncle. We haven’t filled it with water yet but I think it looks quite cute in the space.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2026 11:38am
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Suzanne
ace
Lovely gift well-placed. What a spot!
March 27th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
It’s a beautiful birdbath.
March 27th, 2026
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