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Bird Bath Gift by kwind
Photo 4934

Bird Bath Gift

We made it to the cabin today and brought with us a birdbath, which was gifted by my aunt and uncle. We haven’t filled it with water yet but I think it looks quite cute in the space.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Suzanne ace
Lovely gift well-placed. What a spot!
March 27th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
It’s a beautiful birdbath.
March 27th, 2026  
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