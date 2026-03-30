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Previous
Photo 4938
Sea Anemone
The water was so clear at the island this trip that I went searching in tidal pools. I found these sea anemones.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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KWind
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@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2026 3:42pm
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LManning (Laura)
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So cool!
March 31st, 2026
Mags
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How cool! I thought it was some exotic fruit.
March 31st, 2026
Rick Schies
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I think I read somewhere that they can sting you
March 31st, 2026
Dorothy
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Not sure I’ve seen them this colour! Great photo!
March 31st, 2026
gloria jones
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Neat capture
March 31st, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nice detail
March 31st, 2026
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