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Sea Anemone by kwind
Photo 4938

Sea Anemone

The water was so clear at the island this trip that I went searching in tidal pools. I found these sea anemones.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
So cool!
March 31st, 2026  
Mags ace
How cool! I thought it was some exotic fruit.
March 31st, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
I think I read somewhere that they can sting you
March 31st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Not sure I’ve seen them this colour! Great photo!
March 31st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
March 31st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice detail
March 31st, 2026  
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