Gage and Buttony

Today a parcel arrived - from Issi (@jamibann) in Scotland! Inside was a sweet teddy bear with a stoma named Buttony. Many of you know that my son, Gage, has struggled with his health over the years due to the autoimmune disease known as Ulcerative Colitis. Eight years ago (almost to the day) he had surgery to remove most of his colon and has had a stoma bag ever since. For years he shared his condition with only family and a few friends but he's almost 23 now and is no longer ashamed about having a bag. In fact, this is the first photo I have ever posted publicly of him exposing his bag. It's quite a milestone really!! He said I could share it here but not on FB. Issi volunteers her time to help make these bears that are given to kids with stomas. The bear came in a cute bag and included two books. Such a kind gift for Gage and to all kids who receive them.