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Gage and Buttony by kwind
Photo 4939

Gage and Buttony

Today a parcel arrived - from Issi (@jamibann) in Scotland! Inside was a sweet teddy bear with a stoma named Buttony. Many of you know that my son, Gage, has struggled with his health over the years due to the autoimmune disease known as Ulcerative Colitis. Eight years ago (almost to the day) he had surgery to remove most of his colon and has had a stoma bag ever since. For years he shared his condition with only family and a few friends but he's almost 23 now and is no longer ashamed about having a bag. In fact, this is the first photo I have ever posted publicly of him exposing his bag. It's quite a milestone really!! He said I could share it here but not on FB. Issi volunteers her time to help make these bears that are given to kids with stomas. The bear came in a cute bag and included two books. Such a kind gift for Gage and to all kids who receive them.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
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Mags ace
Aww! God bless your son and you. Yes, a nice gift.
April 1st, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
What a handsome man Gage has grown to! I recall early on , your concerns for his health, but have seen nothing since. Today he looks the picture of health (God Bless him!) and once more the incredible community has rallied, and bless Issi that she had this wonderful bear to show the full circle 365 moves in! It truly is heart warming! Thank you Gage for sharing a teaching moment!
April 1st, 2026  
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